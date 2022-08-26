KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
The Bay

California Will Phase Out New Gas-Powered Cars by 2035

Ericka Cruz GuevarraDevin KatayamaKevin StarkMaria EsquincaAlan Montecillo
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

On Oct. 13, 2017, during the North Bay fires, cars slow during rush hour traffic on Highway 280 in Cupertino. Haze from the fires is visible in the air.  (Isha Salian/Peninsula Press)

It’s official: by 2035, California will end the sale of new gas-powered vehicles. State air regulators approved the plan yesterday, but it started back in 2020 when Gov. Gavin Newsom first presented the idea through an executive order. So how big of a dent could this make in addressing the climate crisis?

Guest: Kevin Stark, KQED climate editor

This episode first aired on Sept. 25, 2020.

Links:

Your support makes KQED podcasts possible. You can show your love by going to https://kqed.org/donate/podcasts.

Sponsored