California Will Phase Out New Gas-Powered Cars by 2035

It’s official: by 2035, California will end the sale of new gas-powered vehicles. State air regulators approved the plan yesterday, but it started back in 2020 when Gov. Gavin Newsom first presented the idea through an executive order. So how big of a dent could this make in addressing the climate crisis?

Guest: Kevin Stark, KQED climate editor

This episode first aired on Sept. 25, 2020.





