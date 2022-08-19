Fast Food Fight and CARE Court Plan Near Finish Line

With two weeks left in the legislative session, Marisa and Guy Marzorati discuss two of the most controversial bills in the state capitol. First, KQED Labor Correspondent Farida Jhabvala-Romero joins to talk about the changes to the fast food industry proposed in Assembly Bill 257 and Jason Elliot, Senior Counselor to Governor Gavin Newsom on housing and homelessness, discusses the administration's CARE Court proposal (Senate Bill 1338) for Californians with severe mental illness.