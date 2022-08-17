A Year Later, One Afghan Family’s Resettlement in the Bay

It’s been one year since the Taliban took control of Kabul. Millions of Afghans have fled the country, in many cases becoming separated from their families in the process.

Thousands of refugees have since come to northern California, thanks to the help of resettlement agencies and Afghan community organizations. But many are still in limbo, as they try to secure permanent legal status while also juggling daily life in the Bay Area and staying connected with people back with Afghanistan.

Guest: Tyche Hendricks, KQED senior immigration editor

