SF Officials Outraged Over Laguna Honda Patient Deaths Following Federally Mandated Transfers

San Francisco officials expressed outrage this week over the deaths of four former patients at Laguna Honda Hospital and Rehabilitation Center shortly after they were transferred to other facilities.

News of the deaths came after Laguna Honda, the nation’s largest skilled nursing facility, which treats nearly 700 patients, many of them medically fragile and low-income, was given just four months to close down by federal authorities due to a series of violations.

Two of the patients, women with dementia aged 95 and 102, died within days of being transferred, according to reporting by The San Francisco Chronicle, which cited a doctor at Laguna Honda who spoke on condition of anonymity. Fewer details are known about an 80-year-old patient who died within days of being transferred, or about the fourth patient, a person in his or her 60s who died three weeks after being transferred, according to the Chronicle.

Laguna Honda is required by the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to transfer or discharge all patients by Sept. 13, after the nursing facility was decertified by the federal agency in April. San Francisco’s Department of Public Health, which runs the facility, is working to be re-certify Laguna Honda before the deadline, but must in the meantime abide by the closure order.

As of July 18, 56 patients have been moved – 40 were transferred to other skilled nursing facilities and 16 were discharged, three of whom were placed in homeless shelters, according to the city's dashboard.

At a hearing Thursday, San Francisco supervisors and health officials placed blame for the rushed closure of the 156-year-old hospital on the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS).

"I think that what is happening to folks who are being turned out of Laguna Honda, in some cases to die, in other cases to be sent to homeless shelters, is an embarrassment to the Biden administration," said Supervisor Rafael Mandelman. "Laguna Honda is the country's largest skilled nursing facility. San Francisco is the only county that has tried to bear the responsibility of operating a facility like this. ... And to be turning folks out of that institution into either far poorer and far less careful institutions, or in some cases to homeless shelters, is abominable and awful."

Roland Pickens, Laguna Honda's interim CEO, told supervisors at the hearing that his pleas for a longer period of time to find adequate facilities for patients went unheeded.

"We recognized how traumatic a closure or transfer would be for patients at Laguna, and informed CMS, as the local experts who take care of our patients and know our population, how long it would take," Pickens said. "They rejected that 18-month offer and said, 'No, you must do it in four months.' "

Laguna Honda suffered a scandal in 2019 after cases of patient abuse were uncovered, which led to the firing of the hospital's CEO Mivic Hirose. The incidents of alleged verbal and physical abuse happened between 2016 and January 2019. The facility came under further scrutiny after staff reported two patients' non-fatal overdoses on street drugs in July 2021.

State officials concluded the facility was "in a state of substandard care" last October after an investigation found deficiencies related to hygiene, safety protocols, drug paraphernalia and other banned substances, and implemented a six-month deadline for a correction plan. After failing to meet that deadline, Laguna Honda was decertified by CMS.