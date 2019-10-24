Newly Uncovered Cases of Patient Abuse at Laguna Honda Bring Victim Count to 130

Like the previously discovered evidence, the additional recordings also include “some physical, sexual and psychological abuse,” according to Troy Williams, chief quality officer at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital, who is assisting with reform efforts at Laguna Honda.

Williams testified Wednesday before an oversight committee of the San Francisco Board of Supervisors.

The news of more incidents of abuse comes as city public health officials attempt to institute a number of reforms at Laguna Honda, one of the country’s largest skilled nursing and rehabilitation centers.

The reforms follow revelations made public by Mayor London Breed in June that six, now former, employees allegedly abused 23 patients, including kicking one, having sexual conversations with others, taking nude photos and inappropriately drugging patients.

An investigation by the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) found that deficiencies in the hospital’s medication management, workplace safety and hospital leadership were “primary contributing factors” in patient abuse.

Details of the abuse were obtained by the San Francisco Examiner through a public records request to the CDPH.

Williams clarified that there is no evidence of sexual assault or touching, but rather photos taken of nudity. He also said the majority of the recently discovered abuse incidents involve privacy breaches, including photos of protected health information.

City officials have said they initially uncovered evidence of the abuse during an investigation of an unrelated staff complaint.

Williams said he is currently facilitating interviews between the San Francisco Police Department and Laguna Honda residents to assist in the department’s ongoing criminal investigation.

Williams also said his team has been in contact with all the relevant licensing and certification boards because “we don’t feel like those folks [the former employees] should ever work — ever again — in any health care setting.”