Laguna Honda Hospital Has 60 Days to Move Over 600 Patients Before It Shuts Down. It’s Only Placed 58 So Far.

Laguna Honda Hospital opened up in 1866 to care for the city’s poor and indigent. Now over 150 years later, federal officials have threatened to shut the hospital, which operates as a skillednursing facility, because of failed inspections prompted by two nonfatal drug overdoses that occurred onsite. In order to be recertified to operate, Laguna Honda must move out over 600 of itsresidents and has until September 13 to make that happen. So far, they have only moved 48 patients. What happened to the hospital and how will these patients be taken care of? We’ll discussthe ongoing situation at Laguna Honda and talk about what this situation says about how we care for our most vulnerable friends and neighbors