State Assembly Speaker Calling On Feds For More Urgent Response Regarding The Spread Of Monkeypox

At a press conference in Los Angeles yesterday, State Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon called on U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary, Xavier Becerra, to declare a public health emergency. As of yesterday, San Francisco has 141 cases of Monkeypox more than any other county, followed by LA County with 132.

Governor Gavin Newsom Is Demanding UCLA Explain Its Decision To Leave The Pac-12 College Sports Conference For The Big 10

UCLA’s departure will leave just UC Berkeley as the only UC campus in the Pac 12. In a statement, Newsom says he wants to know from UCLA how moving to the Big Ten will benefit its student-athletes and preserve college sports rivalries and traditions along the Pacific Coast?

Community Members In San Bernardino Are Demanding Justice After A 23-Year-Old Black Man Is Shot And Killed On Saturday By Police

Rob Adams was fatally shot by police in a San Bernardino parking lot on Saturday while running away from officers. Police say Adams was carrying a gun and was displaying the weapon when officers drove up. But family members dispute that story and say he was holding his cell phone, not a firearm. The San Bernardino police department reported to the state Department of Justice that officers shot and killed 13 men from 2016 to 2020.

Reporter Jonathan Linden, KVCR Radio

How Should California Track Its Most Dangerous Sex Offenders When They're Released From Confinement, And Where Should The State Place Them?

This week Governor Newsom signed into law a bill that would require the use of GPS devices to monitor so called “sexually violent predators” when they're granted conditional release from a state mental hospital in Fresno County. Supporters of the law say it's necessary to protect California communities. But some critics say the GPS tracking of offenders would be an invasion of their right to privacy.

Reporter Saul Gonzalez, The California Report

California’s Fair Political Practices Commission Votes Today On Whether To Allow People To Donate To Political Campaigns… Using Crypto-Currencies

It was just four years ago that the commission voted to prohibit campaigns from receiving any crypto donations. But as we know- things change fast in the digital world. So far 12 states and Washington, DC now allow Crypto donations. California has been among nine states banning these digital contributions because they’re tough to regulate and trace. If the change is approved, crypto donations must be processed using a service that collects the donor’s name, address, occupation, and employer.

Reporter Tara Siler, KQED Radio