The BA Five Variant Is Outcompeting Other Strains Of COVID-19 Across The Bay Area

BA.5 is now the most dominant variant showing up in wastewater in the South Bay, San Francisco, Silicon Valley, Sacramento and elsewhere. The latest data from researchers who study sewage shows clues into how COVID-19 is spreading across the Bay Area.

Science Editor Kevin Stark, KQED

LA County Could Be Headed For Another Mask Mandate

There's a 25% increase in COVID hospitalizations in Los Angeles County. Health officials say on Thursday LA County could move into the CDC’s high risk category for COVID community spread due to high hospitalizations.

Reporter Jackie Fortier, The California Report

New Health Ruling Means COVID-19 Medication, Paxlovid, Could Be Available At Local Pharmacies

The FDA has revised its Emergency Use Authorization to let licensed pharmacists prescribe Paxlovid, the treatment given to those at risk of serious illness from COVID.

Reporter Carly Severn, The California Report

The City Of San Francisco has reached a $54-million-dollar Settlement With Two Drug Manufacturers Over Their Role In The Opioid Epidemic

City attorney David Chiu announced that Allergan and Teva Pharmaceuticals agreed to pay $34 million-dollars in cash, and another $20 million dollars worth of Narcan, a treatment for opioid overdose. Walgreens is the only remaining defendant in the case; their lawyers are set to give closing arguments today.

New 988 Number Aimed At Helping The Mentally Ill Rolls Out

Californians who are in mental distress and thinking about suicide will be able to call, or text, a new three digit number (9-8-8) to get help. But if they call, will someone pick-up the line?

Reporter Saul Gonzalez, The California Report