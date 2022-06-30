Blacklisted for Speaking Up: How California Farmworkers Fighting Abuses Are Vulnerable to Retaliation

At the end of the 2021 growing season, Samuel and five other workers from Oaxaca spoke up against what they believed to be unfair and unsafe working conditions they had experienced for the past three years. They said they were asked to work on extremely hot days without adequate protections against the heat, that hours of their pay were docked for unjustified reasons and that they suffered verbal abuse from the foreman who supervised them.

With the support of the labor rights group North Bay Jobs With Justice, the group of six workers met with Cameron Mauritson, manager of the vineyard, in October to explain what they were experiencing.

“He apologized to us and said he was really sorry that this had happened at his company,” said Kevin, who was also at the meeting and worked alongside Samuel for the same period of time. “He promised that he would hire us again.”

For Samuel and Kevin — whose real names KQED is not using due to their fears of employment loss — this promise represented a lot more than a job offer for the next year. It signaled the group could feel comfortable speaking out against unsafe working conditions and that Mauritson wouldn’t do what they feared the most: retaliate against them by not hiring them again.

“We left our things [at Mauritson Farms] believing we would come back,” Samuel said. “But none of it was true.”

Out of the six workers who met with Mauritson in October, none were called back to work in 2022, despite their completion of an application with Cierto Global, the company’s third-party recruiter service. Both Samuel and Kevin believe that they were not rehired because they told management about unsafe working conditions they were experiencing in Mauritson vineyards, a right protected by California labor standards.

North Bay Jobs With Justice representatives said they have reached out to Mauritson several times since February without receiving a response. Mauritson also declined KQED’s request for an interview.

On February 7, North Bay Jobs With Justice filed an unfair labor practice charge on behalf of the six workers with the California Agricultural Labor Relations Board (ALRB), the state agency that investigates possible workplace abuses in the agricultural industry. The charge states that Mauritson Farms discriminated against the workers by “refusing to rehire them because they engaged in protected concerted activity.”

As the ALRB investigation moves forward, Samuel and Kevin spend their days taking on whatever work they can get in Oaxaca and looking for different farming jobs in the U.S., but with little luck. The window to receive an H-2A visa this year has closed. With their remaining savings depleted and families to feed, time is running out.

California, home to the country’s largest agriculture sector, also has the nation’s third-most H-2A workers. As of this year, more than 4,200 laborers from around the world work in the state supporting the agriculture industry. And even though California has an extensive system of agencies and regulations meant to protect these workers, H-2A immigrants are still extremely vulnerable to illegal retaliation by their employers.

To bring foreign workers to the U.S., many H-2A employers use a network of both formal and informal recruiters that operate both inside and outside the country. Workers like Samuel and Kevin depend on these recruiters to find jobs in the U.S. and navigate the visa application process.

But when a worker speaks up about illegal labor practices, advocates say these recruiters often make sure the worker is blacklisted across the industry — making it harder for these laborers to find another job in the U.S. and for agricultural industry and labor agencies, who only have jurisdiction in the U.S., to enforce anti-retaliation rules.

‘Employers do retaliate’ even though it’s illegal

Cynthia Rice has worked as a labor rights attorney for over 20 years. She’s now the director of litigation, advocacy and training at California Rural Legal Assistance, a nonprofit law firm that provides free legal aid across the state. She’s represented dozens of agricultural workers in cases involving dangerous working conditions, wage theft and retaliation.

At the start of each conversation with a new client, she makes one point clear.

“Retaliation is illegal,” she said, while adding that, “we never say the employer can't retaliate against you because of course the employer can retaliate against you. It’s just illegal and employers do retaliate.”

Thanks to decades of farmworker and immigrant-led organizing, California has several agencies that enforce labor laws, including anti-retaliation rules. The ALRB was created after then-Gov. Jerry Brown signed the California Agricultural Labor Relations Act in 1975, which guaranteed collective bargaining rights for farmworkers. Additionally, the California Labor Commissioner’s Office investigates underpaid or missing wages and the California Occupational Safety and Health Standards Board (Cal/OSHA) enforces workplace safety rules like heat protections for outdoor workers.