Feeling the Heat: How Outdoor Workers Can Advocate for Safer Conditions on the Job

Another common misconception, Hornung adds, is that the protections apply only to citizens or employees with valid immigration status.

“California law for workplace safety is great because it protects all workers regardless of immigration status,” he explained. “So whether you are here with the right papers or not, you are still protected by our regulations.”

But for workers like Ignacio, who work informally, things are a bit trickier, and often depend on the specific situation.

Hornung explains that Cal/OSHA first needs to verify that there is an “employee-employer relationship” — in other words, that the worker has provided labor in exchange for payment. This can include workers who lack a formal contract.

“If an employee is paid by an employer, then that establishes an employer-employee relationship,” said Hornung.

But the heat protections don’t apply to someone who is self-employed through an informal business, like fruit cart owners who sell their own produce.

If My Boss Is Not Following Cal/OSHA Regulations, How Should I Bring it up?

Although it may be difficult for some workers to approach their supervisors, California labor laws prohibit employers from retaliating against workers who raise concerns about unsafe working conditions.

“It’s unlawful for an employer to retaliate against this — speaking about a workplace right they are entitled to,” said Breining, the workers’ rights attorney.

She recommends workers document in writing everything that’s going on, including keeping track of the dates and places that their bosses haven't followed regulations. And she suggests workers also address their employers in writing, in the form of a text message, an email or a traditional letter.

“Specifically say what it is that you are requesting,” she said. “Are you requesting for the employer to provide training, to see what the heat illness prevention plan is or to request these cool-down breaks?”

Documenting every time an employer does not follow heat regulations can be useful later on if a worker decides to file a complaint with Cal/OSHA, Breining says.

Meanwhile, Hornung suggests that workers who fear immediate retaliation first discuss the issue with their peers to build additional support. “So rather than you, as an individual asking your boss, try to get your coworkers to ask as a group,” he said.

Workers, he says, might also first consider raising concerns with their supervisors before approaching their bosses directly.

My Boss Didn’t Listen to Me. What Do I Do Now?

If an employer is still unwilling to provide required heat protections, the next step may be to file a complaint with Cal/OSHA, a process that can be completed anonymously.

The agency has several Bay Area field offices workers can contact directly to file a report, based on where their work sites are located.

San Francisco workers: (415) 557-0100

San Mateo County workers can call the Foster City office at (650) 573-3812. This office also accommodates workers in some Santa Clara locations, including Palo Alto, Mountain View and Sunnyvale.

Most workers in Santa Clara County can call the Fremont office: (510) 794-252

Alameda County workers can call the Oakland office: (510) 622-2916

North Bay workers — in Sonoma, Napa, Solano, Marin and Contra Costa counties — can call the American Canyon office: (707) 649-3700

There’s also a statewide heat helpline, which offers assistance in both English and Spanish (and can also connect workers to assistance in in other languages): (877)992-2567.

When filing a complaint, you’ll be asked questions about your employer or company, including the name, location and the number of workers on site, how many hours you work in a day and what the safety issue is. This is when having a written record of past incidents or requests is especially useful.

While providing your name is optional, Hornung from Cal/OSHA says that if you provide your contact information, you can be notified when the report was received and if Cal/OSHA will look into the situation.

If Cal/OSHA takes up your case, the agency will assign an inspector to your worksite who will speak to both employers and employees. Hornung says the inspection can take up to six months, although it often takes less.

“If there were any violations of the California code of regulations,” he said, “then the employer would be cited for those violations and those citations would have a monetary penalty.” The employer would also have to resolve whatever issue is putting workers at risk.

If your employer decides to retaliate against you during this time and either threatens you, cuts your hours or fires you, that’s grounds for a retaliation complaint with the state Labor Commissioner’s Office. You can file a retaliation complaint online, by calling (714) 558-4913 or through email.

“If [your employer] retaliates against you, you have a remedy,” said Breining. “They can reinstate you, there’s penalties for retaliation, there’s back-wages you can get.”

What Are My Other Options?

Last summer, workers at an Oakland fast food restaurant filed a workplace COVID-19 safety complaint with Cal/OSHA against their employer, alleging unsafe working conditions Agency officials responded nine months later saying no violations had been found — even as the employees who filed the original report claim that inspectors never reached out to them.