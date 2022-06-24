Black, Queer, and Searching for Safe Spaces

Before moving to the Bay Area from Jacksonville, Florida, friends told KQED Rightnowish production intern Corey Antonio Rose he was heading to ‘gay mecca.’

As the months went by, Corey Antonio said, as a Black queer man, he felt invisible in the Bay's queer spaces.

That experience kicked off a 3-part series called ‘Searching for a Kiki,’ in which he sets out to understand whether the Bay Area actually is a safe place for Black queer people, and finds people who have created those spaces themselves.

Guest: Corey Antonio Rose, production intern for KQED's Rightnowish podcast





