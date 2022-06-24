What Do You Need to Know About the End of Roe v. Wade?

As many across the U.S. feared since a Supreme Court draft opinion was leaked in May, Friday's decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization has struck down Roe v. Wade.

Now, without the constitutionally protected right to abortion access, individual states have the power to ban any and all abortion procedures. California guarantees the right to abortion in statute and the state constitution, which remains unchanged, and the state already has been preparing to be a haven for abortion access for people elsewhere in the U.S.

What do you need to know right now?

We know this news is affecting many of you greatly — perhaps sparking anger, fear and confusion. And we want to be able to provide you with the information you need.

