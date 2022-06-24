KQED is a proud member of
News

What Do You Need to Know About the End of Roe v. Wade?

KQED News Staff
The front of the U.S. Supreme Court, under a dark grey and blue cloud sky, with a crowd of people protesting outside and holding up signs.
People protest in response to the Dobbs v Jackson Women's Health Organization ruling in front of the U.S. Supreme Court on June 24, 2022 in Washington, DC.  (Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

As many across the U.S. feared since a Supreme Court draft opinion was leaked in May, Friday's decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization has struck down Roe v. Wade.

Now, without the constitutionally protected right to abortion access, individual states have the power to ban any and all abortion procedures. California guarantees the right to abortion in statute and the state constitution, which remains unchanged, and the state already has been preparing to be a haven for abortion access for people elsewhere in the U.S.

What do you need to know right now?

We know this news is affecting many of you greatly — perhaps sparking anger, fear and confusion. And we want to be able to provide you with the information you need.

If you have a question about Roe v. Wade being overturned — whether it's what losing Roe means for the United States, how you can personally take action in support of abortion access or what this ruling means for California — send us your question below, via this comment box:

We may not be able to reach out directly to everyone who asks a question. But what you submit will make our reporting on abortion access stronger, and help us decide what to cover here on our site, and on KQED Public Radio.

Abortion access resources for right now

How to act:

Abortion access in California:

How to share your longer thoughts with us

If you're looking for a wider space to share your thoughts, or tell your own story about abortion, KQED Public Radio's Perspectives series — our morning series that lets listeners have their say in their own words — also wants to hear from you:

How do you feel about living in a nation without Roe v. Wade?

Share your thoughts in the form below, and we may be in touch to talk about featuring your story, told by you in your own voice, on air. You can also email mtrautwein@kqed.org or call (415) 553-2108 and leave us a message.