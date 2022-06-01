Los Angeles Clears The Way To Ban Homeless Encampments Near Schools

LA City Council Moves Closer To Banning Encampments Near All Schools, Daycare Centers

The Los Angeles City Council has voted in favor of drafting new municipal ordinances that will ban homeless encampments within 500 feet of all schools and daycare centers in the city.

Audit Finds Thousands Of Sex Abuse Cases Missing From State Database

A new state audit has found major problems with the state's Child Abuse Central Index. The audit only reviewed six of California’s 58 counties, but found information gaps in tens of thousands of cases.

Reporter: Sara Hossaini, KQED

Cannabis Is The Name Of The Game In The Community Of Woodlake

Our sister station KVPR in Fresno has launched a new podcast series called “The Other California.” It profiles small towns around the San Joaquin Valley. One recent episode focuses on the expansion of the cannabis industry in the community of Woodlake in Tulare County.

Reporter: Kerry Klein, KVPR