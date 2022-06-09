Tell Us: What's Your Vision for Reparations in California?

California has a task force to study reparations for Black people — the first statewide body of its kind in the United States.

We’ve been covering what reparations could mean for California, who would be eligible, and the reparative conversations around other communities who've been historically mistreated by the state — from Indigenous communities to Asian Americans. Check out our full reparations coverage here.

Now, we want to hear from you.

Do you have a story to share?

Have you traced your lineage to those enslaved in the United States? Have you or someone you know been harmed by anti-Black racism in the state? What’s your vision for reparations in California?

Share your thoughts, or your story, in the comment box below. Tell us everything and anything you'd like us to know. You could talk about:

Your own family’s history, or that of your community

What you think of current plans for who’d be eligible for reparations in California

What you would like to see from the repair and redress process in California?

What questions do you have about reparations in California?

Prefer to email instead? Email KQED's Otis R. Taylor Jr. at otaylor@kqed.org. You can also send us a Direct Message on Instagram: we're @KQEDNews.

How will we use the words you share with us?

We know these conversations may be hard or painful, and we’re grateful for your trust in us. We ask for your email address in the form above because KQED may reach out to you to request to share your words online in a kqed.org article, or to see whether you might be interested in having your voice heard on KQED Public Radio.

We won’t publish or use your words without getting in touch with you first.

Even if we don’t reach back out to you, what you submit will make our reporting on reparations stronger, and help us decide what to cover.