If You Live in Alameda, Marin or Sonoma, Voting in the California Primary Election Will Be Different This Year

Only Contra Costa, San Francisco and Solano will continue to use the traditional polling place model for this year's midterm elections, which means voters in those counties will be assigned a specific location to cast their ballots on Election Day.

If I live in Alameda, Marin or Sonoma, what's new with the way I vote?

For starters, say goodbye to the idea of your local polling place.

If you live in a county that's adopted the Voter's Choice model and want to cast a ballot in-person, you'll no longer be assigned to a specific location. Instead, a smaller number of voting centers will available for longer hours, to any voter in the county — along with ballot drop boxes.

In a March webinar explaining the voting changes, Marin's Registrar of Voters Lynda Roberts said the county typically opened 87 polling places on Election Day. Now, there will be 20 vote centers, with some opening their doors as early as May 28.

Roberts described the tradeoff as "fewer locations but with better benefits." Those benefits include language and accessible voting units for disabled voters that you wouldn't find at your neighbor's garage-turned-polling place.

If you live in Alameda or Sonoma, some of these changes might actually be familiar to you already: in 2020, those counties did a trial run with flexible voting locations, and Alameda repeated the change in last year's gubernatorial recall election. But this is the first time Marin is ditching assigned polling places.

If I live in a Voters Choice county, will I still get a ballot in the mail?

Yes. California law requires every county to send voters a ballot in the mail, by default.

And voters who fill out their ballot at home will still be able to return it through the postal service, a county drop box, or at a voting location.

“Currently, we have a very high number of people who already vote-by-mail, so they won’t notice much difference," said Roberts, in Marin.

To find your nearest ballot drop-off location or early voting site: