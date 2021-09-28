California Adopts Vote-By-Mail System for All Future Elections

The move was applauded by voting rights advocates who credit the system with simplifying the voting process for Californians. Ballots are mailed out a month before elections and can be returned to county drop boxes, voting sites or through the postal service, at no charge.

A study released by the Public Policy Institute of California earlier this year found that mailing voters a ballot by default was the most effective prescription for boosting voter participation.

"The larger turnout that we saw in the recall election, the general election for 2020 that was the greatest [turnout] we had since Harry Truman was president — these are good things," Assemblyman Marc Berman, D-Menlo Park, who wrote the law, told KQED.

"I don't care who you vote for, I just want you to vote," Berman added. "And mailing a ballot to everybody makes it easier for them to vote and that's something that's good for California."

Universal mail-in voting, however, is not a permanent cure for voter apathy, as evidenced by a handful of special legislative elections this year in which fewer than a third of registered voters cast ballots, despite everybody receiving one.

But in this month's recall election, millions of ballots were cast before Election Day, helping push voter turnout to 57%, higher than some regularly scheduled gubernatorial votes in the past.