Shirley Weber on Voting Changes in California and Threats to Democracy

Scott and Marisa discuss the results from this week's special election for state Assembly in San Francisco, and preview the path ahead for Gov. Gavin Newsom's CARE Court and gas tax relief proposals. Then, Secretary of State Shirley Weber joins to discuss threats to democracy and election workers, changes to voting through the Voter's Choice Act, the proliferation of special elections in the state and her work on reparations in California.

