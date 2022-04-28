KQED is a proud member of
Foster Farms, Hiring Firms Fined Millions Over Sick Pay Violations

California’s Labor Commissioner has fined poultry giant Foster Farms and three staffing agencies nearly $4 million for failing to tell thousands of workers about COVID-19 supplemental paid sick leave assistance. The failure was discovered during an audit of Foster Farms’ payroll records in 2020.
Reporter: Alex Hall, KQED  

Southern California Wetlands Could Help Slow Climate Change

Researchers in San Diego County are working to stave off the worst impacts of global warming. They say cattails found in wetlands could be part of the answer.
Reporter: Erik Anderson, KPBS

