How to Get Free Entry to California State Parks With Your Library Card

Still, there are a lot of state parks in the Bay Area that you can use the pass at. These include Mount Tamalpais State Park, Half Moon Bay State Beach, Mount Diablo State Park, Castle Rock State Park and Pigeon Point Light Station State Historic Park. Big Basin Redwoods State Park — the oldest state park in California, founded in 1902 — is also included, but is only partially open right now due to wildfire.

Take a look at:

How can I check out a California State Library Parks Pass from my local library?

Each library may have different preferences for how you check out a pass, but your best bet is almost certainly by visiting in person.

Different public libraries have received different numbers of passes, with the minimum being three passes per library — but San Francisco and Oakland say their public libraries are expecting to increase the amount of passes they can offer in late April.

This may mean that if you're not able to snag a pass easily now at the start of the program, don't worry: you may have more luck in a few weeks time as the program progresses.

If you have a library card with a city's public library system that has multiple locations — like the San Francisco Public Library or Oakland Public Library, for example — the California State Library Parks Passes will most likely be spread out between these locations. Contact your local branch ahead of time to confirm the location of the pass.

Your library gets to decide how many days you can keep a pass for, so make sure you know that return date when you check out a pass.

Your library may also allow you to place a hold on a pass, just like you would a book — this is, for example, what San Francisco Public Library allows for library card holders. You may be able to place a hold on a pass in person at your local library, or online by logging into your library card account. Placing a hold on a pass could be a good way to plan in advance for an upcoming trip in which you want to use the free pass.

Find your nearest local library.

How much money will I be saving by using a California State Library Parks Pass?

Entry fees usually vary between state parks, and often go up around peak visit weekends or holidays.

The California Explorer Annual Day Use Pass typically costs $195, but doesn't cover all state parks in California.

How long can I keep the pass?

That'll really depend on your local library — because each library gets to decide how long a pass can be checked out for. Both the Oakland and San Francisco Public Library systems, for example, will be offering their passes as one-week physical items.

Contact your local library to find out how long they're loaning their passes for, and to make sure you return your pass in a timely manner so the next person can enjoy it.

Can I use the pass to enter multiple state parks that accept it?

Yes, you can use it to enter as many eligible state parks as you like during the loan period. This is another reason that placing a hold on a pass may be a helpful way to plan ahead for a few days of travel (or a road trip), to enable you to visit multiple state parks.

What's the catch?

Remember that not all state parks are participating in this program, and the passes don’t cover camping fees. The Department of Parks and Recreation also says that the pass won't cover "per-person entry or tour fees (such as museums), boat use, camping, group use or sites, special events, additional/extra vehicle fees, sanitation disposal use or for supplemental fees."

Also, libraries can decide on the number of days that a pass can be checked out for, and each library will get a minimum of just three passes to give out. So if your local library doesn't have many passes on offer, and they allow card-holders to keep a pass for several days, you may have to wait for a period of time for your turn.

In addition, it may be taking your local public library a little time to ramp up with the program. So if the passes aren't immediately available, you might have to be patient about that too.

What if I don't have a library card?

Getting a library card is fairly simple, and will allow you to access not only a California State Library Parks Pass, but also the full range of your local library's books, media, records and library services like laptop and internet access.

To apply for a library card, you must be

Be a California resident

Provide a government issued photo ID such as your valid Driver’s License, State ID, Passport, Consulate ID card or an active Military ID.

Find your local library near you. You may be able to apply for a library card in person or online — but be sure to check if the pandemic has changed your local library's opening times if you go in person.