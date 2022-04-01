The ‘Sustained Excellence’ of Stanford Women’s Basketball

When it comes to basketball in the Bay Area, there’s no team that’s done more winning than Stanford’s women’s team.

Since 1990, the Cardinal have won 15 conference championships, 3 national championships, and have made the Final Four 15 times. Now, they're two wins away from back-to-back national titles, with a semifinal matchup against the UConn Huskies tonight at 6:30 pm PT. And under the helm of longtime head coach Tara VanDerveer, the winningest coach in women's college basketball history (and 2nd all time), Stanford has also played a huge role in breaking barriers in the face of inequities between women's and men's sports.

Guest: Michelle Smith, freelance women’s basketball writer





