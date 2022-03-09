San Francisco and Berkeley Drop Vaccine Mandate For Bars, Restaurants and Gyms

Starting Friday, San Francisco and Berkeley will no longer require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test to enter restaurants, bars or gyms, according to separate statements the cities released on Wednesday.

San Francisco became the first major U.S. city to mandate proof of full vaccination for certain indoor activities back in August 2021. Berkeley followed soon after in September 2021 with its own local health order concerning proof of full vaccination to enter these spaces.

Proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test will still be required in San Francisco and Berkeley to attend a so-called "mega event" indoors with more than 1,000 people, such as certain large-scale concerts and shows.

After Friday, businesses in San Francisco and Berkeley can still require proof of vaccination from customers and their staff. These businesses can also continue to require masks, even though mask mandates for both vaccinated and unvaccinated people have now been lifted for most indoor spaces in California. Read more about current mask rules in your Bay Area county.