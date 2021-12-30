Mask Rules Are Changing – Again – in the Bay Area. Here's Where Your County Stands

Alameda County

On Wednesday, county officials announced they have rescinded the exceptions that allowed for vaccinated people to take off their masks in some indoor spaces. Now, everyone must wear a face mask at the supermarket, religious centers, the gym and all other public indoor spaces.

“We have learned that omicron can spread even among the vaccinated and those who had prior COVID infection,” said County Health Officer Dr. Nicholas Moss in a press statement. “Masks work and are a critical layer of safety for everyone this winter.”

The new rule goes into effect at 12:01 a.m. on Dec. 30.

San Francisco

On Wednesday, Mayor London Breed and local health officials announced a temporary suspension of the mask exemptions the city had granted to gyms, offices and religious spaces that could verify everyone present was vaccinated. People in those settings must once again wear masks.

The mask mandate will be effective until Jan. 31, when it's expected that some exemptions will return.

Contra Costa County

As of Dec. 29, Contra Costa County requires the use of masks indoors with no exceptions. Contra Costa was one of the four counties that previously provided some flexibility on the state's mask mandate, letting people go maskless in offices, places of worship, gyms and some classroom settings.

The first case of the omicron variant in the county was detected on Dec. 18. From Dec. 9 to Dec. 23, the county reported a 229% increase in cases — and hospitalization numbers are on the rise, too. As a safety precaution, the Contra Costa County Superior Court also announced it will suspend all jury trials until at least Jan. 14.

At a virtual press conference Tuesday, Deputy Health Officer Dr. Ori Tzvieli urged residents to get their booster shots to further protect themselves against omicron.

"If you haven't been vaccinated, you're much more likely to be hospitalized — your risk is 13 to 15 times greater," he said. "It's lower if you're fully vaccinated and it's the lowest if you've been boosted."

Marin County

Starting on Thursday, Dec. 30, all residents will be required to wear face masks in all indoor public spaces, regardless of vaccination status. Previously, fully vaccinated people could take their masks off in select places.

Despite having the highest vaccination rate in the Bay Area, Marin has seen COVID-19 cases triple since Dec. 17.

“The mask exemption for certain settings was a pre-omicron policy," said County Public Health Officer Dr. Matt Willis. "This variant behaves differently, and the risk of infection in a room full of vaccinated people who are unmasked is much higher now."

Napa County

KQED confirmed with county officials that all individuals are still required to wear a face mask in all indoor public spaces, according to the county's health order from August.

The only times someone can take their mask off indoors is when they're in their own home, working alone in a closed office, eating or drinking in a restaurant and a few other very select instances.

San Mateo County

San Mateo County continues to follow the statewide indoor mask mandate and its public health order from August, which requires the use of face masks in indoor public spaces, including fully vaccinated people.

Santa Clara County

Santa Clara County continues to follow the statewide indoor mask mandate and its public health order from August, which requires the use of face masks in indoor public spaces, including fully vaccinated people.

Sonoma County

KQED confirmed the county will rescind any exemptions from the state's mask mandate at 12:01 a.m. on Dec. 30.

Previously, Sonoma was one of the four counties, along with San Francisco, Alameda and Contra Costa, that allowed residents to go maskless in places of worship, gyms, offices and classes.

But health officials are especially concerned about the latest figures. The county is reporting nearly 80 cases a day among the vaccinated population and the numbers are much higher among the unvaccinated, as cases have tripled since Thanksgiving.

County Health Officer Dr. Sundari Mase recommends that residents start using surgical masks for greater protection. “Given how contagious the omicron variant is proving to be, cloth masks are just not as effective in stopping the spread of the virus,” she said.

Solano County

The county is still subject to the statewide indoor mask order, which remains in effect through Jan. 15.