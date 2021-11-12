Pretty Much Everyone Can Now Get a COVID Booster Shot. Here's How to Find One

A patient receives her booster dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine during an Oakland County Health Department vaccination clinic at the Southfield Pavilion on Aug. 24, 2021 in Southfield, Michigan. (Emily Elconin/Getty Images)
In a change to previous messaging from health officials, pretty much everyone in California is now being urged to get a COVID-19 booster shot ahead of Thanksgiving and the December holidays.
Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson booster shots of the COVID vaccine have been available for several weeks following an in-depth review by the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention of their safety and efficacy. These extra shots were initially recommended on Oct. 21 only for Californians who fit certain criteria from the CDC.
These criteria included age, underlying health conditions and living or working somewhere with a higher risk of COVID exposure. (These rules only applied to people who originally got Moderna or Pfizer shots — everyone who got a Johnson & Johnson shot originally was already encouraged to get a booster.)
This means that people who weren't originally eligible for a booster according to the CDC's criteria are now being invited by the state to judge whether they'd benefit from a booster, and will be able to access one if they want it.
The updated CDPH guidance recommended that providers now allow their patients to "self-determine their risk of exposure," which Aragón noted could include — but was not limited to — people who:
Work with the public, or live with someone who works with the public
Live or work with someone at high risk of severe impact of COVID
Live in geographic areas that have been heavily impacted by COVID
Reside in high transmission areas
Live in a congregate setting
Experience social inequity.
The patient’s self-determination of risk exposure could, Aragón wrote, include "other risk conditions as assessed by the individual." (By including people who live with individuals at higher risk of COIVD exposure, these examples were already expanding on CDPH's previous original criteria given at the start of the booster shot rollout.)
Patients currently seeking a COVID booster or an online appointment for a COVID booster are asked to self-attest to their eligibility for the shot. Although a patient might be asked at the booking or appointment stage to state the reason they want a COVID booster, no documentation or proof of eligibility will be required.
"If you think you will benefit from getting a booster shot I encourage you to go and get it. Supply is available," he said.
"It’s not too late to get it this week," Ghaly added. "Get that added protection for the Thanksgiving gatherings that you may attend. Certainly going into the other winter holidays, it is important."
On Wednesday, Santa Clara County officials stressed that county residents and workers should get a COVID booster shot if enough time had elapsed since their last shot, saying in a statement that the booster "is appropriate for almost everyone ages 18 and older 6 months following the last Pfizer or Moderna vaccination, or 2 months following the Johnson & Johnson vaccination."
According to numbers provided by county officials, as of Tuesday only 19% of residents eligible for a booster shot had received one.
"We want to safeguard the public and prevent a COVID-19 surge as the holiday season approaches," said Dr. Sara Cody, Santa Clara County health officer and director of Public Health Department in the statement. "Get your booster now and make your Thanksgiving gathering safer."
Her colleague, COVID-19 Vaccine Officer Dr. Marty Fenstersheib, added that the county had "plenty of booster vaccination doses and more can be acquired for booster shots."
Whichever shot you get, your initial COVID vaccine or your vaccine booster shot will always be free. You do not need health insurance to be vaccinated.
You also will not be asked for proof of citizenship or about your immigration status. Getting a COVID vaccine does not make you a public charge and won't affect any current or future green card applications.
KQED's Carlos Cabrera-Lomelí contributed to this post.