San Francisco's New Vaccine Mandate: When It Starts, What it Covers

San Francisco will soon require proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 to enter public indoor spaces including bars, restaurants and gyms, Mayor London Breed announced Thursday. The mandate also includes employees.

"Why we are doing this is to protect the workers, is to protect kids – it’s to protect those who can’t get vaccinated, to make sure that we don’t go backwards," Breed said in a press conference.

While the requirement goes into effect on Aug. 20, employees of businesses affected by the mandate will have until Oct. 13 to provide proof of full vaccination "to preserve jobs while giving time for compliance," the Mayor's Office wrote in a statement.

Besides the obvious public health benefits, Breed also said vaccinations were important to ensure the economy recovers.

"We all have to do our part. We need to get vaccinated," she said.