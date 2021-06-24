Don't Have Your California Digital Vaccine Card Yet? Here's How to Get It

The state's digital COVID-19 vaccine record works by taking the phone number or email address associated with your COVID vaccine appointment — and then matching those details with the vaccination information stored in the California Immunization Registry.

The link you'll receive from the CDPH will either be texted to you or emailed, depending on the contact method you provide. The link opens to a webpage with your COVID vaccination records, including which brand of vaccine you received and when you got your shot(s). You can screenshot this page and save it to your computer or phone.

The web page will contain a QR code, which you can also screenshot and save on your phone. If you're at a venue that can read SMART Health Cards, you can present a copy of this QR code for them to scan.

Why Should I Get a Digital Vaccine Card? Where Could I Be Asked for Mine?

The sign-up process is fairly simple, and no separate app download is required. The electronic record of your vaccination may also be easier to read than a photo of your paper vaccine card, which will have been handwritten by a member of staff at your vaccination appointment.

This digital record is also a good option if you've straight-up misplaced or damaged your paper vaccine card recently. Not only can you use the digital version as proof of your vaccination, but you can print it out to replace your paper card wholesale.

The state has stressed that the digital vaccination record is not a vaccine passport, and that you are not required to obtain one. The state's vaccine card FAQs also say that California "will not be implementing a mandatory passport system in California."

Some venues have the right to ask you to provide proof of vaccination as a condition of entry – and they're going to do that regardless of whether you call that proof a "passport" or not. These venues might include larger locations like concert halls and sporting stadiums, but also smaller venues like gyms and bars. Your workplace may also ask you to provide proof of vaccination.

Step-By-Step: How to Get Your Digital Vaccine Card

Visit the state's Digital COVID-19 Vaccine Record portal to start the process of requesting your vaccination record electronically. The request process is all based around this one webpage.

First, input your name and birthday:

Next, you'll provide the phone number or email address you gave when you originally made your COVID vaccine appointment:

The last step is creating a PIN number with which you'll use to get access to your vaccine record when the link is texted or emailed to you:

If you provide a phone number, the link will be texted to you. If you provide an email address, you'll get the link via email. Open the link and input the PIN you set earlier. You'll then see your COVID vaccine record and your QR code. Screenshot and save the image, or print it out for a paper copy of your vaccination.

This link to your digital vaccine record is available for 24 hours. After that, you'll have to request your record and a new link again.

What If I Used the Same Phone Number or Email Address to Make Multiple Vaccination Appointments for Family?

It's totally fine. Just enter each vaccination record request separately, with the name of the vaccinated person and whatever phone number or email was used to make their appointment.

What If I Can't Find My Vaccine Record, or There's a Mistake on It?

If you submit your information to the portal but no link to your vaccination record is returned, the state recommends making sure:

That you're entering an email or phone number associated with your vaccine record (i.e. the contact details you originally used to make your vaccination appointment)

That you double-check you've entered the correct name and birthdate.

If your record still isn’t found, or if the information that's returned is wrong (for example, the wrong vaccination dates, dose number or dose brand) you can:

Follow CDPH's troubleshooting tips

Call 833-422-4255 (lines open Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 8 p.m, Saturday-Sunday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

Email: novelvirus@cdph.ca.gov

CDPH also has a Troubleshooting Form you can complete, but the state says it'll take 2-3 weeks to get back to you with their findings and next steps, so it's a less timely option.

Some people will have made their vaccination appointment over the phone via CPDH's COVID hotline, precisely because they didn't have a cellphone number or email address with which to make their appointment. If that's you, we suggest contacting CDPH using the number above.

What If I Don't Want to Get a Digital Vaccine Card?

That's OK — nobody's going to make you get one. The state says you are not required to obtain a digital COVID-19 vaccine record, and that this system is entirely optional.