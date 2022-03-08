KQED is a proud member of
Morning Report

Governor Newsom to Deliver State of the State Address

KQED News Staff
Gov. Gavin Newsom with his hands up.
 (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Governor Gavin Newsom will deliver his annual State of the State address from Sacramento on Tuesday. The state of the state speech is typically a chance for governors to lay out their big plans for the year ahead, but it could be a little different this year.
Reporter: Scott Shafer, KQED 

Sea Level Rise Brings Up More Questions of Equity

California’s seas are rising and for the first time, all 17 of the state’s agencies have come together to plan for the impact. But some long-discounted communities are yet again feeling left out of these conversations.
Guest: Ezra David Romero, Reporter, KQED

 

