Governor Newsom to Deliver State of the State Address

Governor Gavin Newsom will deliver his annual State of the State address from Sacramento on Tuesday. The state of the state speech is typically a chance for governors to lay out their big plans for the year ahead, but it could be a little different this year.

Reporter: Scott Shafer, KQED

Sea Level Rise Brings Up More Questions of Equity

California’s seas are rising and for the first time, all 17 of the state’s agencies have come together to plan for the impact. But some long-discounted communities are yet again feeling left out of these conversations.

Guest: Ezra David Romero, Reporter, KQED