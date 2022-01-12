KQED is a proud member of
A Chaotic Return to School in the Bay Area

Ericka Cruz GuevarraVanessa RancañoChristopher BealeAlan Montecillo
at 4:00 PM
(Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

Last week, students, teachers and staff returned to class after the winter holidays…and right in the middle of a record-high surge in confirmed COVID-19 cases across California.

The result? Lots of classroom absences and disruptions, thanks to huge numbers of positive cases among students and educators alike. So, what happens next?

Guest: Vanessa Rancaño, KQED education reporter


Follow The Bay to hear more local Bay Area stories like this one. New episodes are released Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 3 a.m. Find The Bay on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, NPR One or via Alexa.

