Examining January 6 with Rep. Zoe Lofgren

WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 21: Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-CA) speaks at a news conference on the Protecting Our Democracy Act, at the U.S. Capitol on September 21, 2021 in Washington, DC. The legislation aims to prevent presidential abuses of power, restore checks and balances and strengthen congressional powers against the executive branch.  (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Rep. Zoe Lofgren was in the U.S. Capitol a year ago when a mob of Trump supporters, white supremacists, and conspiracy theorists stormed the building to try and overturn the results of the presidential election. Now she’s one of 9 House members — and the only one from the Bay Area — charged with investigating what happened leading up to that day, and who was involved.

On this episode, we share an interview between Rep. Lofgren and KQED’s Brian Watt.

Guest: Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-CA), representing California’s 19th Congressional District (San Jose, Morgan Hill, Gilroy)


