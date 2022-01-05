KQED is a proud member of
Keeping Up With California’s COVID Testing Surge

Ericka Cruz GuevarraChristopher BealeAlan Montecillo
Healthcare workers test patient for COVID-19 at a Unidos En Salud testing site on 24th and Mission Streets in San Francisco on Nov. 30, 2020. Unidos en Salud (United in Health) is a collaboration by UCSF and the Latino Task Force to help vulnerable populations through COVID-19. (Beth LaBerge/KQED)

Long COVID test lines and empty shelves where the rapid at-home tests used to be — all signs of another post-holiday pandemic surge.

It’s hard to know just how big of a testing deficit we’re in, but with the Omicron variant spreading and a huge spike in demand after the holidays, just how prepared were we for another testing surge?

Guests: Kristen Hwang, CalMatters health reporter and Yolanda Oviedo, COVID-19 Response Coordinator at Canal Alliance in San Rafael

Follow The Bay to hear more local Bay Area stories like this one. New episodes are released Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 3 a.m. Find The Bay on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, NPR One or via Alexa.

