The Bay

The Cost of Crossing Bay Area Bridges, And Who Pays the Most

Ericka Cruz GuevarraDan BrekkeMary Franklin HarvinRaquel Maria Dillon
Vehicles approach the Bay Bridge toll plaza in Oakland, Calif.  (Farida Jhabvala Romero/KQED)

As of Jan. 1, 2022, it’ll cost $7 to cross a bridge in the Bay Area. But if you thought that was expensive, wait until you hear how much it has cost those who don't pay: One Bay Area resident racked up $30,000 in unpaid toll debt. A report that came out late last year shed new light on how this problem hurts low-income people the most. And it turns out that racking up thousands of dollars in debt is easier than you might think.

So what’s being done to try to help make this late payment system less punitive?

Guest: Dan Brekke, Editor and Reporter for KQED News

