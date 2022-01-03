The Cost of Crossing Bay Area Bridges, And Who Pays the Most

As of Jan. 1, 2022, it’ll cost $7 to cross a bridge in the Bay Area. But if you thought that was expensive, wait until you hear how much it has cost those who don't pay: One Bay Area resident racked up $30,000 in unpaid toll debt. A report that came out late last year shed new light on how this problem hurts low-income people the most. And it turns out that racking up thousands of dollars in debt is easier than you might think.

So what’s being done to try to help make this late payment system less punitive?

Guest: Dan Brekke, Editor and Reporter for KQED News