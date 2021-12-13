KQED is a proud member of
Vallejo Plans to Fire the Cop Who Killed Sean Monterrosa

Ericka Cruz GuevarraSukey LewisCarlos Cabrera-LomelíAlan Montecillo
Demonstrators gather outside of the Vallejo Police Station after a march from City Hall demanding justice for Sean Monterrosa on July 11, 2020. (Beth LaBerge/KQED)

This episode contains descriptions of police violence.

After Vallejo police officer Jarrett Tonn shot and killed Sean Monterrosa on June 2, 2020, the Vallejo Police Department hired the OIR Group, a firm that provides independent reviews of police actions, to investigate what happened the night of Monterrosa’s death.

The findings of the yearlong investigation were released earlier this month. They conclude that the officers involved in the shooting failed to follow department policy and de-escalate the situation. In response, Chief Shawny Williams has served Tonn with a letter saying that he plans to fire him, though Tonn can still appeal this decision.

Criminal investigators from Vallejo and the DA's office interviewed the officers, including Jarrett Tonn, after the shooting — and these recordings are now available. What investigators found provides some clues into Tonn’s mindset on that evening, and why Vallejo PD has decided to fire him.

Guest: Sukey Lewis, KQED criminal justice reporter and host of On Our Watch

Follow The Bay to hear more local Bay Area stories like this one. New episodes are released Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 3 a.m. Find The Bay on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, NPR One or via Alexa.