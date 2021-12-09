Real Estate Investor at Center of Oakland's 'Moms 4 Housing' Standoff Fined $3.5 Million for Unlawful Evictions

"Unfortunately, for too many Californians, their home has been ripped away from them, while others live on the precipice of eviction," Bonta said at Wednesday's press briefing, underscoring the importance of housing laws and tenant protections. "But even amid this crisis, there are some who pursue profits over the interest of families and, worse, profits over the law."

As the property owner, Bonta said, Wedgewood deprived tenants of their legal right to continue living in their homes under preexisting leases for at least 90 days after foreclosure. The company's alleged tactics included evicting tenants without just cause in rent-controlled jurisdictions, filing false declarations to support unlawful evictions and failing to provide essential utility services to tenants, he said.

"When you break the law, you will be held to account. There will be consequences," said Bonta, touting his office's recent housing initiatives.

Wedgewood drew national attention in 2019 when activist group Moms 4 Housing occupied a then-vacant house in West Oakland and remained there for several months. The firm eventually sold the property to Moms 4 Housing through a community land trust.

Although Bonta noted that Wedgewood, under certain conditions, is legally entitled to evict tenants, he said the company's business model of rapidly buying, renovating and reselling properties often results in tenants being pushed out faster than the law allows.

According to the complaint from Bonta's office, Wedgewood often filed eviction lawsuits against absentee homeowners who had lost their properties to foreclosure — as opposed to the current tenants — and used that "as leverage to either pressure or remove tenants who were lawfully residing on the property."

"We will be flipping Wedgewood's business model on its head, ensuring that tenants of its homes are afforded full protection under the law," Bonta said. "If you are breaking our housing laws, I suggest you reconsider. Californians deserve better and I promise you, this is just the beginning. We will do everything in our power to hold those who violate our housing laws, and all laws, to account and bring them to justice."