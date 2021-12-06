When Police Need PR Help, Many Turn to One Firm in Vacaville

When the police kill or hurt someone, the public has a right to know what happened. But in many cases, the police’s story is carefully crafted to protect officers. And in California, it’s often done with the help of a Vacaville-based PR firm known as Cole Pro Media, which has at least 100 clients across the state.

Cole Pro focuses on helping police departments and sheriff’s offices improve their public image. But they’ve also helped law enforcement agencies avoid scrutiny and transparency.

Guest: Scott Morris, reporter at the Vallejo Sun





