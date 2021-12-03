KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
The Bay

A Second Pandemic Holiday Season for Food Banks

Ericka Cruz GuevarraCarly SevernCarlos Cabrera-LomelíAlan Montecillo
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

A man and a woman stand at the open passenger-side door of a car in a sunny parking lot. The woman holds open the door, and the man holds two boxes of produce, preparing to load them inside.
As demand for food banks soars, drive-through facilities are proving effective at getting people what they need during the pandemic. ( FREDERIC J. BROWN / Contributor / Gettyr)

During the first few weeks of sheltering in place, food banks saw a huge explosion in demand as thousands lost their jobs and income. Food banks also had to stop or restrict volunteer programs for fear of spreading COVID-19.

Now, as we go into our second holiday season during the pandemic, many still can’t afford to buy the food they need for themselves and their families. And on top of that, prices for many food items have increased as well.

Guest: Carly Severn, KQED senior engagement editor


Links:

Follow The Bay to hear more local Bay Area stories like this one. New episodes are released Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 3 a.m. Find The Bay on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, NPR One or via Alexa.

Sponsored