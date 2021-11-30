KQED is a proud member of
Morning Report

Key Abortion Case to be Heard in U.S. Supreme Court

Is California Prepared for U.S. Supreme Court to Possibly Overturn Roe v. Wade?

The U.S. Supreme Court is set to hear oral arguments this week in a case that could overturn Roe v. Wade. That’s the 1973 ruling that affirms a woman’s Consitutional right to receive an abortion. If it's overturned, abortion advocates are preparing for a surge in out-of-state patients travelling to California for the procedure. 
Reporter: Katie Orr, KQED 

Vaccine Mandate for San Diego Schools Could be Back in Place Soon

A temporary injunction stopping the San Diego Unified School district's vaccine mandate for students 16 and older could be lifted as early as Tuesday. The district is being sued by a student who claims the mandate is a form of religious discrimination.
Reporter: MG Perez, KPBS

Prospective College Students Face Application Deadline

It's still not too late to apply to a U.C. or Cal State school next fall. The  university systems are asking most seniors to upload their final documents by November 30.
Reporter: Tara Atrian, KCRW

