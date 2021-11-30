Key Abortion Case to be Heard in U.S. Supreme Court

The U.S. Supreme Court is set to hear oral arguments this week in a case that could overturn Roe v. Wade. That’s the 1973 ruling that affirms a woman’s Consitutional right to receive an abortion. If it's overturned, abortion advocates are preparing for a surge in out-of-state patients travelling to California for the procedure.

Reporter: Katie Orr, KQED

Vaccine Mandate for San Diego Schools Could be Back in Place Soon

A temporary injunction stopping the San Diego Unified School district's vaccine mandate for students 16 and older could be lifted as early as Tuesday. The district is being sued by a student who claims the mandate is a form of religious discrimination.

Reporter: MG Perez, KPBS

Prospective College Students Face Application Deadline

It's still not too late to apply to a U.C. or Cal State school next fall. The university systems are asking most seniors to upload their final documents by November 30.

Reporter: Tara Atrian, KCRW