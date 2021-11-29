California Prepares for Potentially Massive Surge in Out-of-State Abortion Patients

“We estimate that 26 states will outlaw abortion entirely or almost entirely," she said. "And if 26 states outlaw abortion, millions upon millions of women and pregnant people across this country will not have access to care.”

Roe guaranteed the right to an abortion before a fetus is deemed viable, usually around 24 weeks. The case before the court considers whether a Mississippi state ban on abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy is constitutional.

Because of its liberal abortion laws, California would likely become a destination for people prevented from getting abortions in their home states. A recent study from the pro-choice Guttmacher Institute found, if Roe v. Wade is overturned, California could see a nearly 3000% increase in the number of women of reproductive age who would travel to the state for an abortion.

Olivieri Hovis said California is largely prepared but has some challenges. For instance, there's a lack of providers. According to NARAL, nine California counties do not currently have a single OB-GYN. About 19 counties have fewer than five OB-GYNs. And while the state does allow for a wider range of health professionals to provide abortion care, Olivieri Hovis said there are hurdles there as well.

"In order to actually be able to make that practicable, they have to get adequate training and they have to have adequate clinical experience. They also have to work in a facility that allows them to provide that care. And that's not always the case," she said.

Providers who work at federally qualified health centers that are prohibited from providing abortions may lack access to training. The same may be true for those who work at religiously affiliated hospitals that prohibit abortions.

To address issues like that, the state has set up the Future of Abortion Council, which will identify barriers to care and recommend solutions. Jessica Pinckney is the executive director of Access Reproductive Justice, a non-profit helps people access abortion services.

Pinckney's organization is part of the new state abortion council.

"California is really making strides to kind of shore up our abortion access here in the state and make sure that the folks in California and those who would be coming to California can access the abortion care they need," Pinckney said.