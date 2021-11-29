KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
The California Report

California Prepares for Potentially Massive Surge in Out-of-State Abortion Patients

Katie Orr
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

A multicolored paper sits upright on a desk next to other papers and says "stop abortion bans."
Women's health literature sits on a table in the waiting room at the Women's Health Specialists clinic in Chico, Calif., on Nov. 18, 2021. (Beth LaBerge/KQED)

The US Supreme Court is set to hear oral arguments this week in a case that could overturn Roe v. Wade, the he 1973 ruling affirms a woman’s Constitutional right to an abortion.

Should Roe be overturned, advocates are preparing for a surge in out-of-state patients traveling to California for the procedure.

Shannon Olivieri Hovis is the Director of NARAL Pro-Choice California and said there will be national implications if the conservative leaning court sides with Mississippi. 

“We estimate that 26 states will outlaw abortion entirely or almost entirely," she said. "And if 26 states outlaw abortion, millions upon millions of women and pregnant people across this country will not have access to care.”

Roe guaranteed the right to an abortion before a fetus is deemed viable, usually around 24 weeks. The case before the court considers whether a Mississippi state ban on abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy is constitutional. 

Because of its liberal abortion laws, California would likely become a destination for people prevented from getting abortions in their home states. A recent study from the pro-choice Guttmacher Institute found, if Roe v. Wade is overturned, California could see a nearly 3000%  increase in the number of women of reproductive age who would travel to the state for an abortion.

Olivieri Hovis said California is largely prepared but has some challenges. For instance, there's a lack of providers. According to NARAL, nine California counties do not currently have a single OB-GYN. About 19 counties have fewer than five OB-GYNs. And while the state does allow for a wider range of health professionals to provide abortion care, Olivieri Hovis said there are hurdles there as well.

"In order to actually be able to make that practicable, they have to get adequate training and they have to have adequate clinical experience. They also have to work in a facility that allows them to provide that care. And that's not always the case," she said.

Providers who work at federally qualified health centers that are prohibited from providing abortions may lack access to training. The same may be true for those who work at religiously affiliated hospitals that prohibit abortions.

To address issues like that, the state has set up the Future of Abortion Council, which will identify barriers to care and recommend solutions. Jessica Pinckney is the executive director of Access Reproductive Justice, a non-profit helps people access abortion services. 

Pinckney's organization is part of the new state abortion council.

"California is really making strides to kind of shore up our abortion access here in the state and make sure that the folks in California and those who would be coming to California can access the abortion care they need," Pinckney said.

Related Posts

The Council is working to finalize a set of policy proposals that it will present to lawmakers in early December.

California, and the Bay Area specifically, has a long history of leading the charge on expanding abortion access -- even before some abortions were legalized in California in 1967.

Carole Joffe,  a professor in the Bixby Center for Global Reproductive Health at the University of California San Francisco, says an activist named Pat Maginnis led the way.

Maginnis was dedicated to helping women obtain abortions before they were more widely available and started the Society for Humane Abortion, the  nation’s first abortion rights organization, in San Francisco in 1962.

Joffe said one of Maginnis’ main contributions was helping women get safe abortions in Mexico.

"She gathered lists of reliable doctors in Mexico. She gave advice to women going to Mexico," Joffe said. "When they came back she asked them, was the doctor kind? Was he competent? Was the facility clean? And so she really was a one woman referral service."

Joffe also highlights a group of doctors known as "The San Francisco Nine." In the 1960's they began performing abortions on  pregnant women infected with rubella after it was  discovered the disease could cause severe birth defects. The doctors were threatened with losing their medical licenses, but when word got out, Joffe said the medical community rallied around them.

"This San Francisco case had national implications," she said. "It was really instrumental in making the medical profession as a whole realize this is untenable. You know, what's legal? What's not legal? We need clarity."

Joffe said the case was also one of the reasons then Gov. Ronald Reagan signed a 1967 law making abortion more widely available in California, a move the Republican later said he regretted.

 

 

Sponsored