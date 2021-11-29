KQED is a proud member of
The Bay

For Afghan Artists in the Bay, It’s a Painful Time

Alan MontecilloChloe VeltmanRaquel Maria DillonEricka Cruz Guevarra
The Bay Area is home to many Afghan artists who are responding to the current crisis facing artists in Afghanistan. The arts are also playing a role in helping newly arrived refugees adjust and process their trauma. (Left to right: the rock band Kabul Dreams, artwork by Biz Rasam, Dancer Samia Karimi, and a workshop with the organizer ARTogether.

Artists in Afghanistan are in trouble now that the Taliban are back in charge. Visual artists and performers are fleeing the country for fear of being harassed, persecuted, and even killed.

This has ripple effects here in the Bay Area, which is home to a well-networked Afghan community and many Afghan American artists. They fear that creativity and freedom of expression are under attack once again. And they’re responding in different ways — through raising money, through changing their artistic practices, and through using art to help newly arrived refugees.

Guest: Chloe Veltman, KQED arts and culture reporter


