'We're in a New Era': On 52nd Anniversary of Alcatraz Occupation, Biden Administration Commits to Native American Inclusion

On November 20, 1969, a group of Native Americans landed on Alcatraz Island, launching an occupation that lasted for a year and a half. The action was based on an established legal principle of reclaiming abandoned federal lands for Native use. The group's claim came after years of watching the U.S. government terminate the status of over 100 tribes and remove approximately 2,500,000 acres of trust land from protected status.

“It would be fitting and symbolic that ships from all over the world, entering the Golden Gate, would first see Indian land, and thus be reminded of the true history of this nation,” one of the young occupation leaders, Richard Oakes, told news cameras that day. “This tiny island would be a symbol of the great lands once ruled by free and noble Indians.”

Speaking to reporters Saturday, Oakes' son, Richard Oakes Jr., echoed the words of his late father. "Alcatraz is not an island. It’s an idea, right? The idea that the conditions of the island are the same or similar to reservations throughout the world."

Activists are still calling for the original demands made 52 years ago. On that, War Jack told the crowd on Saturday, the effort to recognize Native Americans on Alcatraz Island with a cultural center is again moving forward.

"I need to announce that we had previously met with the Secretary of Interior who has been here to share this occasion with us. We were very honored to have her here and it says a lot for the changes in the new public policies that we’re going through right now," she said. "I’m really grateful that we have been acknowledged and that we may have a chance to go forward in the future with our museum and cultural center that we proposed 52 years ago."

The Department of the Interior, which Haaland oversees, itself oversees the National Park Service, which runs Alcatraz.

The cultural center is still not a done deal, however, War Jack said. "We’re still pushing on and we’re still struggling and fighting to preserve our momentum of continuing to fight for social justice and political sovereignty."