WATCH: The Occupation of Alcatraz Turns 50, But the Impact of the Movement Lives On

“It would be fitting and symbolic that ships from all over the world, entering the Golden Gate, would first see Indian land, and thus be reminded of the true history of this nation,” Oakes read for news cameras. “This tiny island would be a symbol of the great lands once ruled by free and noble Indians.”

Their goals were not just symbolic, but practical. The San Francisco Indian Center burned to the ground just a month prior to the occupation; the organizers proposed Alcatraz as a site for a new cultural center, a place to educate, preserve and reestablish Native American ways.

KQED’s archival footage, along with shots taken by Doris Purdy (then an employee of the Bureau of Indian Affairs), and a few clips from Sacramento’s KCRA News, tell a story of an idealistic group of young people, members of tribes spread across the continent, who gathered on Alcatraz to challenge not just the conditions of 1969, but centuries of cultural erasure. —Text by Sarah Hotchkiss