More than twice as many people died from overdoses in San Francisco in 2020 than from COVID-19, and this year may be just as bad.

The city's Street Overdose Response Team is working to change that.

Most of these overdose deaths are tied to fentanyl, a synthetic opioid that is much more powerful than heroin.

712 people overdosed and died in San Francisco in 2020, and data from 2021 points to a similar tragic trend.

(Keep in mind that those numbers would be much higher were it not for Narcan, a drug that can reverse the effects of an overdose.)

While the vast majority of residents in the Bay Area have been focused on COVID-19, dedicated people working with San Francisco's health and fire departments have also been saving the lives of people who have overdosed on city streets, and in apartments and hotels.

