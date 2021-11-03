The SFUSD Board Recall Election is Set. We Revisit Student Voices

3 members of the San Francisco Unified School District Board of Education will be facing a recall vote in February. The special election encompasses a whole host of polarizing issues in the district: in-person learning, the admissions policy at Lowell High School, the effort to rename schools, a series of 2016 tweets by Commissioner Alison Collins, and more.

Throughout these crises, student voices have often remained on the periphery. So today, we’re revisiting an episode from April where we hear SFUSD students sharing their views — and how they feel about the debate happening around them.

Guest: Holly J. McDede, KQED reporter and producer

This episode originally aired on April 19, 2021.

