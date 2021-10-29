An Investigation Into COVID-19 Outbreaks at Foster Farms

In 2020, hundreds of workers at Foster Farms plants in California tested positive for COVID-19. 16 people have died and at least 20 others have been hospitalized.

A KQED investigation found that as Foster Farms' Central Valley plants stayed open, and essential workers got sick, or even died, the company didn’t always give a complete picture of the problem to health officials, state regulators and their own employees.

KQED’s Alex Hall has been following the story since the start, and in this episode of The California Report Magazine, she shares the findings of her reporting — from tense conversations with Foster Farms, to the families of the workers who died from the coronavirus.



