We’re getting an unusual amount of rain this week, with the potential for strong storms during the weekend. And after a summer of drought and wildfires, the rain’s just got us feeling some type of way.
So this all begs the question: Could this rain actually put a dent in this year’s fire season or our drought?
Guest: Dan Brekke, KQED editor and reporter
More Resources:
- Sign up for Bay Area emergency alerts in your county.
- National Weather Service, San Francisco Bay Area and Monterey‘
- 'Jersey Rain,’ by Robert Pinsky
