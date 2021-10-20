KQED is a proud member of
Embattled Former SF Public Utilities Chief Pleads Not Guilty to Federal Bank Fraud Charges

Marisa Lagos
Former San Francisco Public Utilities Commission General Manager Harlan Kelly announces a voluntary 10% cutback in water usage for Hetch Hetchy customers on Jan. 31, 2014. (Alex Emslie/KQED)

Harlan Kelly, a former general manager of San Francisco’s Public Utilities Commission already accused of accepting bribes from a city contractor, pleaded not guilty Wednesday to new bank fraud charges leveled against him by federal prosecutors. 

Kelly was charged Tuesday with two new counts — bank fraud and conspiracy to commit bank fraud — alongside local real estate investor and former city commissioner Victor Makras. 

According to the indictment, Kelly and Makras defrauded Quicken Loans by falsely inflating the amount of money Kelly owed on his mortgage — in order to qualify for a lower interest loan on a refinance loan. The complaint also alleges that Kelly and Makras lied to the lender about debt owed by Kelly.

The U.S. attorney's office also charged Kelly last year with five counts related to an alleged bribery scheme: Prosecutors accuse Kelly of accepting thousands of dollars in gifts from a city contractor, Walter Wong, in exchange for help securing lucrative city contracts.

The indictments against Kelly are part of a wide-ranging public corruption investigation that has led to charges against 12 people and the resignation or ousting of four city department heads, including Kelly and Kelly's wife, former City Administrator Naomi Kelly. Naomi Kelly has not been charged with any crimes. 

First charged last year was Mohammed Nuru, the longtime director of San Francisco Public Works. 

Nuru was arrested in January 2020. Federal prosecutors have accused him of taking more than $1 million in bribes from people doing business with the city, and of attempting, unsuccessfully, to bribe a San Francisco airport commissioner.

Kelly was arrested in November 2020 and stepped down from his role as head of the city's PUC. He was initially accused of accepting international trips, meals and other gifts from Wong in exchange for providing Wong with information meant to help him win a multimillion-dollar contract from the SFPUC for a citywide LED lighting contract. Wong's son was bidding on the contract.

Wong, who is cooperating with federal investigators, is identified as only Contractor #1 in court documents. In a statement this week, the U.S. attorney's office wrote that the indictment against Kelly alleges "that Kelly provided confidential internal PUC documents and information to Contractor #1 to give Contractor #1 competitive advantages during public contract bidding competitions."

Related Coverage

"In exchange," the statement continues, "Contractor #1 lavished Kelly with personal financial benefits, including discounted construction work on Kelly’s residence and an international vacation for Kelly and his family that included Contractor #1 paying for hotel charges, hundreds of dollars for meals, and jewelry."

The latest charges stem from a complicated financial scheme federal prosecutors are accusing Kelly and Makras of conducting to conceal the Kelly's debt in order to secure a more favorable loan from Quicken Loans. 

The complaint states that Kelly first took out a $715,000 loan in 2012 from Makras' real estate company, Makras Investors, to pay for a home remodel. Then, in 2013, Kelly allegedly asked Makras for a personal loan of $70,000.

According to the indictment, Makras then texted Kelly:

“After thinking about it a bit, I recommend that I pay your credit cards directly. This will avoid a large check going into your account, Then needing to explain it to the bank. Banks do not like seeing anything unusual about the flow of cash in and out of checking savings accounts. This will make the loan process go easy.”

Makras then allegedly paid off $70,000 in credit card debt owed by the Kellys. 

During the same time period, Wong was conducting a $90,000 remodel of the Kelly's home.

The indictment goes on to allege that Makras and Kelly inflated the amount of the Makras Investor loan in order to secure a lower interest rate on a home refinance from Quicken Loans. That $1.3 million loan was used to pay off the Makras Investor loan as well as the Kelly's first mortgage.

Federal prosecutors say Makras then paid Wong for nearly nearly $90,000 worth of construction work on the Kelly home conducted between 2013 and 2014.

If convicted of all seven counts, Kelly could face more than 160 years in prison.