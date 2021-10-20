Embattled Former SF Public Utilities Chief Pleads Not Guilty to Federal Bank Fraud Charges

Harlan Kelly, a former general manager of San Francisco’s Public Utilities Commission already accused of accepting bribes from a city contractor, pleaded not guilty Wednesday to new bank fraud charges leveled against him by federal prosecutors.

Kelly was charged Tuesday with two new counts — bank fraud and conspiracy to commit bank fraud — alongside local real estate investor and former city commissioner Victor Makras.

According to the indictment, Kelly and Makras defrauded Quicken Loans by falsely inflating the amount of money Kelly owed on his mortgage — in order to qualify for a lower interest loan on a refinance loan. The complaint also alleges that Kelly and Makras lied to the lender about debt owed by Kelly.

The U.S. attorney's office also charged Kelly last year with five counts related to an alleged bribery scheme: Prosecutors accuse Kelly of accepting thousands of dollars in gifts from a city contractor, Walter Wong, in exchange for help securing lucrative city contracts.

The indictments against Kelly are part of a wide-ranging public corruption investigation that has led to charges against 12 people and the resignation or ousting of four city department heads, including Kelly and Kelly's wife, former City Administrator Naomi Kelly. Naomi Kelly has not been charged with any crimes.