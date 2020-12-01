U.S. Attorney Charges San Francisco Department Head With Fraud in Connection to Bribery Scheme

Another San Francisco official has been charged by the U.S. Attorney's Office in connection to a bribery scheme.

San Francisco Public Utilities Commission General Manager Harlan Kelly, 58, was charged with honest services wire fraud, the U.S. Attorney's Office and FBI announced Monday.

“Public officials owe their honest services to the people of San Francisco,” said U.S. Attorney David Anderson, in a statement. “Bribery scams undermine our faith in City government. Our investigation into City Hall corruption will continue.”

Kelly resigned from the SFPUC Monday, Mayor London Breed said, in a statement.

"The allegations detailed in the Federal Investigation conducted by the US Attorney’s Office are disturbing and unacceptable for anyone serving in our government, let alone the leader of one of our largest departments," Breed said. "As public officials, we have to hold ourselves to the highest standard and put the public good before all else."