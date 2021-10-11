PG&E Power Shutoffs Are Affecting Thousands Again. Here's When They Can Expect to Get it Back

The power shutoffs had Brigette Bauer and her family stymied over the last year. They live in rural Vacaville, just outside of town raising cattle. In previous shutoffs, the lack of power led to the family being unable to use their well for running water.

That meant no water for their thirsty cows, no showers after a long day at the ranch and, perhaps most importantly, toilets that wouldn't flush.

"After going through a year or two of some of the shutoffs, and the fire, we thought, 'we've got to do something,'" Bauer said.

So Bauer and her family bought a power generator in preparation for this year's shutoffs. That keeps their well water flowing.

Still, Bauer said, even with the backup power, "you still kind of have some concerns about how long is it going to last." The generator runs on propane, and they've only got so much on hand. And it was an expensive buy at $30,000.

"Not everyone can afford these," Bauer said.

For those who are without power during the shutoffs, PG&E has local resource centers in some affected counties where customers can plug in to recharge their devices until the severe weather clears.