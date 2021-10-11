KQED is a proud member of
PG&E Power Shutoffs Are Affecting Thousands Again. Here's When They Can Expect to Get it Back

Joe Fitzgerald RodriguezSara Hossaini
PG&E power lines in Oakland during an unprecedented power cut by the utility to a large swath of Northern and Central California on Oct. 11, 2019. (Stephanie Lister/KQED)

Early Monday morning, PG&E began shutting off power to some 25,000 customers in roughly 20 counties and five tribal regions across Northern California as a wildfire precaution.

Dry, hot, gusty winds are elevating the risk of wildfires, prompting a need to de-power lines from the Bay Area to the Oregon border.

About 8,000 PG&E customers across the Bay Area have lost power in Alameda, Contra Costa, Napa, Solano and Sonoma counties, according to PG&E, in a process that started at about 4 a.m.

KQED's PG&E outage map

The National Weather Service expects fire weather in central and northern California on Monday, with a red flag warning for fire conditions set through 5 p.m. Tuesday. Winds are expected to top 60 miles per hour alongside dry conditions.

Power will be restored as soon as the risky wildfire weather has died down and PG&E inspects and repairs all of its affected lines.

"Once all of those repairs are made and all the debris is removed, it'll be safe to re-energize the lines and turn the power back on," said Deanna Contreras, a PG&E spokesperson.

One of the areas most heavily impacted by the power outages is Solano County, with 4,561 PG&E customers affected: That includes about 660 customers in Fairfield,  2,461 customers in the city of Vacaville and 1,247 customers in unincorporated Vacaville lost power, according to Solano County officials.

The power shutoffs had Brigette Bauer and her family stymied over the last year. They live in rural Vacaville, just outside of town raising cattle. In previous shutoffs, the lack of power led to the family being unable to use their well for running water.

That meant no water for their thirsty cows, no showers after a long day at the ranch and, perhaps most importantly, toilets that wouldn't flush.

"After going through a year or two of some of the shutoffs, and the fire, we thought, 'we've got to do something,'" Bauer said.

So Bauer and her family bought a power generator in preparation for this year's shutoffs. That keeps their well water flowing.

Still, Bauer said, even with the backup power, "you still kind of have some concerns about how long is it going to last." The generator runs on propane, and they've only got so much on hand. And it was an expensive buy at $30,000.

"Not everyone can afford these," Bauer said.

For those who are without power during the shutoffs, PG&E has local resource centers in some affected counties where customers can plug in to recharge their devices until the severe weather clears.

