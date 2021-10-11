KQED is a proud member of
The Bay

How Tahoe Protected Itself From the Caldor Fire

Alan MontecilloDanielle VentonAdhiti BandlamudiEricka Cruz Guevarra
Cut stumps in the forest near South Lake Tahoe show where preventative forest thinning took place before the Caldor Fire burned the area.  (Danielle Venton/KQED)

The Caldor Fire came very close to burning thousands of homes and businesses in South Lake Tahoe. But in the end, while the wildfire has done a lot of damage, the city was largely spared.

That’s no accident. South Lake Tahoe was protected from the Caldor Fire thanks to the hard work of firefighters, some favorable wind shifts, and years of forest preparation. 

Guest: Danielle Venton, KQED climate reporter


