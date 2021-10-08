KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
The Bay

Sonoma County Vineyard Workers are Demanding More Protections

Ericka Cruz GuevarraAdhiti BandlamudiAlan Montecillo
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

The Glass Fire burns behind a vineyard on Highway 29 north of Calistoga on Sept. 30. (Beth LaBerge/KQED)

Vineyard workers already have hard jobs that usually don’t pay high wages. And as wildfire season increasingly overlaps with harvest season, their work has gotten even more dangerous.

Now, advocates and farmworkers in Sonoma County are demanding that wine businesses provide stronger protections for the laborers who make the industry possible in the first place.

Guest: Nashelly Chavez, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion reporter for the Press Democrat

Follow The Bay to hear more local Bay Area stories like this one. New episodes are released Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 3 a.m. Find The Bay on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, NPR One or via Alexa.

Sponsored