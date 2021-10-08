Sonoma County Vineyard Workers are Demanding More Protections

Vineyard workers already have hard jobs that usually don’t pay high wages. And as wildfire season increasingly overlaps with harvest season, their work has gotten even more dangerous.

Now, advocates and farmworkers in Sonoma County are demanding that wine businesses provide stronger protections for the laborers who make the industry possible in the first place.

Guest: Nashelly Chavez, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion reporter for the Press Democrat

