California Can Soon Strip Badges from Cops for Serious Misconduct

Currently, there's little stopping a police officer accused of serious misconduct from simply resigning and moving to a new department.

But that's about to change. The Kenneth Ross Jr. Police Decertification Act of 2021, named after a Black man who was shot in the back by an exonerated Gardena police officer in 2018, makes it possible for the state to strip police officers of their badges so they are barred from working in law enforcement for good.

Guest: Sukey Lewis, KQED criminal justice reporter and host of On Our Watch





