The Immigrant Renters the Eviction Moratorium Didn’t Protect

California’s eviction moratorium is set to expire tomorrow, September 30. But in many parts of the Bay, Latino immigrant tenants have still been getting evicted by their landlords.

That’s because protections on paper haven’t necessarily added up to protections in practice, as many renters have not been made aware of their rights and face barriers to receiving rental assistance.

Guest: Madeleine Bair, founding director of El Tímpano





